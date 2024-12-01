Previous
Cloudscape by seattlite
Cloudscape

Yesterday, Seattle's weather was cold, sunny. Cloudscapes were abundant. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful cloudscape.
December 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2024  
