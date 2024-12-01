Sign up
Photo 3771
Cloudscape
Yesterday, Seattle's weather was cold, sunny. Cloudscapes were abundant. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful cloudscape.
December 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 1st, 2024
