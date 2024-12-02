Sign up
Photo 3772
Pigeons
These pigeons were hanging out at Anchor Park which is located on Alki in West Seattle. Downtown Seattle is in the background. This shot was taken last week.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~
ace
Nice one, especially on black
December 2nd, 2024
