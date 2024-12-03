Previous
Goldeneye by seattlite
Photo 3773

Goldeneye

This goldeneye duck was paddling its way across Puget Sound. Diving ducks are fun to watch. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact