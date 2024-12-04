Goldeneye, cont.

Two more Goldeneye diving ducks who were loving Puget Sound's rough waves. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Following is more info on the Goldeneye diving duck: "Common Goldeneyes breed in the boreal forest, so winter is the best time for most people in North America to see them. Look for them in flocks on fairly large bodies of water. Most goldeneyes winter on protected coastal waters, but you can still find them fairly readily on inland lakes as well. In fall they are late migrants, often coming through just as lakes are freezing. Look for their distinctively shaped heads and the bright yellow eye that is visible from a surprisingly long way off. The birds may abruptly disappear as they dive for food, but keep your eye on them as they tend to surface after about a minute or so."

