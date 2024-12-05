Sign up
Back and Forth
The larger ferry is heading west to Vashon Island. The smaller ferry is east bound returning to the mainland which in this case is West Seattle's Fauntleroy Ferry Dock. This shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lincoln Park.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3781
photos
180
followers
190
following
1034% complete
View this month »
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
