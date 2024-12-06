Previous
Olympic Mountains by seattlite
Olympic Mountains

The Olympics are west of West Seattle, across Puget Sound and located on the Olympic Peninsula. I was standing on Lincoln Park's lower walking trail when I took this shot a few days ago.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful! What a view!
December 6th, 2024  
