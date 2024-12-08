Previous
Fall Leaf by seattlite
Photo 3777

Fall Leaf

This fall leaf was caught in thick branches and backlit by the sun which caught my eye for a quick photo. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact