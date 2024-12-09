Urban Living

Previous
This cormorant was facing south as he was perched on a piling located in Elliott Bay. I was standing at Don Armeni Park looking east across Elliott Bay with downtown Seattle in the background when I took this cormorant shot last month.
Beautiful.
December 9th, 2024  
Lovely detail and dof.
December 9th, 2024  
Beautiful capture and a great background.
December 9th, 2024  
