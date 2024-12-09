Sign up
Previous
Photo 3778
Urban Living
This cormorant was facing south as he was perched on a piling located in Elliott Bay. I was standing at Don Armeni Park looking east across Elliott Bay with downtown Seattle in the background when I took this cormorant shot last month.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KV
ace
Beautiful.
December 9th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detail and dof.
December 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and a great background.
December 9th, 2024
