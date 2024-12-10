Sign up
Previous
Photo 3779
Pigeon Poser
As I walked around Green Lake yesterday, a few pigeons landed in a tree next to the lake's shoreline. I turned to look at them, and saw that one pigeon was looking right at me so I took this quick shot.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
1
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3785
photos
179
followers
190
following
1035% complete
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful pic. The background is perfect and the bird’s colors amazing.
December 10th, 2024
