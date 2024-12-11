Previous
Olympic Mountain Range by seattlite
Photo 3780

Olympic Mountain Range

The Olympics are located on the Olympic Peninsula. This photo does not show the complete length of the mountain range. I was standing on Lincoln Park's lower trail yesterday afternoon looking west from West Seattle when I took this shot.

If you want to read more about this mountain range, here is a link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olympic_Mountains
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
