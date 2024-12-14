Sign up
Previous
Photo 3783
Christmas Ornaments
Outdoor Christmas ornaments were displayed on Beach Drive. This shot was taken yesterday.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3789
photos
179
followers
190
following
1036% complete
Diana
ace
Wonderful colours and textures.
December 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
December 14th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautifully composed shot - fav!
Ian
December 14th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Yes, a lovely composition.
December 14th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
December 14th, 2024
Ian