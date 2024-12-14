Previous
Christmas Ornaments by seattlite
Christmas Ornaments

Outdoor Christmas ornaments were displayed on Beach Drive. This shot was taken yesterday.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful colours and textures.
December 14th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
December 14th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautifully composed shot - fav!

Ian
December 14th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Yes, a lovely composition.
December 14th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
December 14th, 2024  
