Previous
Ornament by seattlite
Photo 3787

Ornament

Another outdoor ornament shot taken while walking around Beach Drive last week.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
What a stunning bauble, such a beautiful design.
December 18th, 2024  
Agnes ace
So beautiful
December 18th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful bauble!

Ian
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact