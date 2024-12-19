Sign up
Previous
Photo 3788
Berries
These fall/winter red berries stood out against the background colors. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
December 19th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Lucious! :)
December 19th, 2024
