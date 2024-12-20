Previous
Miniature American Shepherd by seattlite
Photo 3789

Miniature American Shepherd

Zukor is a five-month-old male Miniature American Shepherd. His owner was very nice. She let me take this quick shot of Zukor at Green Lake two days ago.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
What a cute expression!
December 20th, 2024  
