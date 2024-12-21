Sign up
Previous
Photo 3790
Christmas Globe
My niece, Angie, has this wonderful Christmas globe on display in her home. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3796
photos
179
followers
190
following
1038% complete
