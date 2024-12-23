Previous
Starlings by seattlite
Starlings

A couple of starlings were hanging out on my neighbor's tree a couple of days ago so I took this quick.
23rd December 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
