American Robin by seattlite
Photo 3799

American Robin

This shot was taken last week in the hood. My neighbor's berry tree attracts lots of robins during the winter.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such a neat crisp shot.
December 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabolous
December 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
December 30th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love how different robins are the world around
December 30th, 2024  
