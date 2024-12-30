Sign up
Previous
Photo 3799
American Robin
This shot was taken last week in the hood. My neighbor's berry tree attracts lots of robins during the winter.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3805
photos
179
followers
190
following
1040% complete
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Such a neat crisp shot.
December 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabolous
December 30th, 2024
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
December 30th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love how different robins are the world around
December 30th, 2024
