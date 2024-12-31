Previous
Lowman Park Beach by seattlite
Photo 3800

Lowman Park Beach

I took a long walk yesterday. The sky was putting on a great show with clouds and sunshine that kept changing directions which created great photo ops. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
The trees are beautiful against the clouds
December 31st, 2024  
