Previous
Happy New Year 2025! by seattlite
Photo 3801

Happy New Year 2025!

This shot of the Olympics was taken yesterday (last day of 2024) morning at Lincoln Park. Fire works are going off right now in Seattle to celebrate the new year.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
A lovely 3 stage photo. Happy new year to you, Gloria!
January 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. Happy New Year Gloria
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning scene - A happy New Year to you Gloria !
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact