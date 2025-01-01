Sign up
Photo 3801
Photo 3801
Happy New Year 2025!
This shot of the Olympics was taken yesterday (last day of 2024) morning at Lincoln Park. Fire works are going off right now in Seattle to celebrate the new year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3807
photos
179
followers
190
following
1041% complete
Maggiemae
ace
A lovely 3 stage photo. Happy new year to you, Gloria!
January 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene. Happy New Year Gloria
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning scene - A happy New Year to you Gloria !
January 1st, 2025
