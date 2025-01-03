Sign up
Photo 3802
Photo 3802
Goldeneyes
A group of goldeneyes paddling around Puget Sound. The sunshine caught the golden eyes of a couple of them. This shot was taken a week or so ago at Lincoln Park.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3808
photos
179
followers
190
following
1041% complete
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely little group.
January 4th, 2025
