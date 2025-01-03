Previous
Goldeneyes by seattlite
Goldeneyes

A group of goldeneyes paddling around Puget Sound. The sunshine caught the golden eyes of a couple of them. This shot was taken a week or so ago at Lincoln Park.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely little group.
January 4th, 2025  
