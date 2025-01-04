Sign up
Previous
Photo 3803
Full House
This shot was taken at a neighbor's house a week or so ago. Have a great weekend.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3809
photos
179
followers
190
following
1041% complete
View this month »
3803
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Great shot
January 4th, 2025
Fisher Family
An excellent shot - fav!
Ian
January 4th, 2025
BillyBoy
Nice.
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
