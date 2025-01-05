Sign up
Previous
Photo 3804
Cloudscape
Almost a half and half sky. This shot was taken last month at Lincoln Park.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3810
photos
179
followers
190
following
1042% complete
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
January 5th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Those glorious blues are heartwarming.
January 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a tranquil scene !
January 5th, 2025
