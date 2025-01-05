Previous
Cloudscape by seattlite
Cloudscape

Almost a half and half sky. This shot was taken last month at Lincoln Park.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
January 5th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Those glorious blues are heartwarming.
January 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a tranquil scene !
January 5th, 2025  
