Previous
Photo 3807
Olympic Mountains
I took several photos of the Olympics yesterday afternoon. There were lots of wonderful low clouds and shafts of sunlight that lit up the mountains' peaks.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3813
photos
179
followers
190
following
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking sky.
January 8th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the mountains and the spectacular sky - fav!
Ian
January 8th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Oh, that sky is God's painting of the clouds!
January 8th, 2025
Ian