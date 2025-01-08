Previous
Olympic Mountains by seattlite
Olympic Mountains

I took several photos of the Olympics yesterday afternoon. There were lots of wonderful low clouds and shafts of sunlight that lit up the mountains' peaks.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
January 8th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the mountains and the spectacular sky - fav!

Ian
January 8th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Oh, that sky is God's painting of the clouds!
January 8th, 2025  
