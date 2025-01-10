Sign up
Previous
Photo 3809
Olympics, cont.
Another shot of the Olympic Mountains taken a few days ago while walking on Beach Drive.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
5
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3815
photos
178
followers
189
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
5
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Nice layers
January 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
January 10th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
January 10th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful scene - fav!
Ian
January 10th, 2025
Joan
ace
Beautiful light!
January 10th, 2025
