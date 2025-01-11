Sign up
Photo 3810
Photo 3810
Robin
This neighborhood robin remained still just long enough for me to get this shot which was taken a few days ago.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3816
photos
178
followers
189
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful capture ! fav
January 11th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderfully crisp capture
January 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So delicate
January 11th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Yay! Spring is here! 😃
January 11th, 2025
365 Project
