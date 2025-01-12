Sign up
Photo 3811
Sense of Scale
Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Peninsula are seen in this shot which was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C
Wow this is stunning!
January 12th, 2025
