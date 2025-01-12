Previous
Sense of Scale by seattlite
Photo 3811

Sense of Scale

Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Peninsula are seen in this shot which was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow this is stunning!
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact