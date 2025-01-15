Sign up
Previous
Photo 3814
Squirrel
I took this quick shot when the squirrel paused for a second before continuing his climb up a tree. This shot was taken at Green Lake last month.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
4
3
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
How wonderful that he posed so nicely for you, fabulous shot of him considering his next move.
January 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Love his pose. Well spotted and captured.
January 15th, 2025
Fisher Family
An unusual and attractive pose - fav!
Ian
January 15th, 2025
Agnes
Great shot
January 15th, 2025
