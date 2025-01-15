Previous
Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 3814

Squirrel

I took this quick shot when the squirrel paused for a second before continuing his climb up a tree. This shot was taken at Green Lake last month.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
How wonderful that he posed so nicely for you, fabulous shot of him considering his next move.
January 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love his pose. Well spotted and captured.
January 15th, 2025  
Fisher Family
An unusual and attractive pose - fav!

Ian
January 15th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
January 15th, 2025  
