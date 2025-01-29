Previous
Sparrow by seattlite
Sparrow

This shot was taken last week.

The PT did therapy on my sacrum/pelvis/si joints...painful but I know it is needed. I cannot walk more than four blocks...no hills for about a week. Tomorrow is the eye doctor. Things are slowly healing :).
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - sweet little sparrow ! fav
January 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
January 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Sorry to hear you are in pain and hope it improves so that you are back to photo adventures
January 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
January 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture. I'm glad you are healing.
January 29th, 2025  
