Previous
Photo 3817
Sparrow
This shot was taken last week.
The PT did therapy on my sacrum/pelvis/si joints...painful but I know it is needed. I cannot walk more than four blocks...no hills for about a week. Tomorrow is the eye doctor. Things are slowly healing :).
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
5
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - sweet little sparrow ! fav
January 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Sorry to hear you are in pain and hope it improves so that you are back to photo adventures
January 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
January 29th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture. I'm glad you are healing.
January 29th, 2025
