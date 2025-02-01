Sign up
Previous
Photo 3819
House Finch Variety
This shot was taken last month. Have a great weekend.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3825
photos
178
followers
189
following
1046% complete
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture - fav
February 1st, 2025
