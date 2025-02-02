Previous
American Robin by seattlite
American Robin

I've been spotting lots of robins lately. This shot was taken in my neighborhood last month.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beauty.
February 2nd, 2025  
