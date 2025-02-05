Previous
Paddle Boarding... by seattlite
Photo 3821

Paddle Boarding...

This couple was paddle boarding across Puget Sound. I took this shot a couple of weeks ago at Lowman Park.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1046% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful peace and harmony
February 5th, 2025  
FBailey ace
Glorious weather!
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact