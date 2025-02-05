Sign up
Previous
Photo 3821
Paddle Boarding...
This couple was paddle boarding across Puget Sound. I took this shot a couple of weeks ago at Lowman Park.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3827
photos
179
followers
189
following
1046% complete
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
3821
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful peace and harmony
February 5th, 2025
FBailey
ace
Glorious weather!
February 5th, 2025
