Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3823

Great Blue Heron

This GBH capture was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of days ago.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
great close up
February 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the flying feather
February 8th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this windswept heron - fav!

Ian
February 8th, 2025  
KWind ace
Instant FAV!
February 8th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of this special bird.
February 8th, 2025  
