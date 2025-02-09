Previous
Snowy Day by seattlite
Snowy Day

A photo of my snow-covered backyard that was taken last week. The snow cover wasn't too deep and did not last long.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 9th, 2025  
