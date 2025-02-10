Previous
GBH, cont. by seattlite
Photo 3826

GBH, cont.

Another GBH capture taken last week at Lincoln Park.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Doesn't he look proud as he wades in the water ! fav
February 10th, 2025  
Francoise ace
I love the wet feathers
February 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
February 10th, 2025  
