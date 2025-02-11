Sign up
Previous
Photo 3827
High Places...
Several of these little birds were flitting around on the highest branches of a tall tree at Green Lake last Friday. I managed to focus my camera on this one and took a quick shot.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kate
ace
Great composition
February 11th, 2025
