Male American Wigeon by seattlite
Photo 3828

Male American Wigeon

This photo was taken last Friday at Green Lake.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
He is gorgeous, beautifully captured.
February 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
February 12th, 2025  
