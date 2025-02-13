Sign up
Photo 3829
Green Lake
There was still some snow covering the ground at Green Lake when I took this shot last week.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
We have a little bit more snow than you do! Lol
February 13th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
February 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great composition and a beautiful capture.
February 13th, 2025
