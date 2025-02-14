Previous
Male Northern Flicker by seattlite
Photo 3830

Male Northern Flicker

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week. It took about five of us photographers to figure out where this guy was perched. He was almost at the top of the tree.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
