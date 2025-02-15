Previous
Lowman Park Beach by seattlite
Lowman Park Beach

This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great weekend.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KWind
Looks like a beautiful day! We just woke to a change here... it's raining and grey. It's been cold and sunny for more than two weeks!
February 15th, 2025  
Cathy
Lovely cloudscape!
February 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking sky.
February 15th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot with a lovely sky - fav!

Ian
February 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely shot!
February 15th, 2025  
