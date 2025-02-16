Sign up
Photo 3832
Low Clouds
I liked the low clouds that created a backdrop for this section of the Olympic mountains. This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park.
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Islandgirl
Beautiful clouds and mountains!
February 16th, 2025
KWind
Beautiful! The water is so dark! I love it.
February 16th, 2025
