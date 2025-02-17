Previous
Northern Flicker by seattlite
Northern Flicker

A northern flicker paused just long enough for me to take this quick capture. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
