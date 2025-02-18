Previous
Pigeon Trio by seattlite
Pigeon Trio

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture. They look nice and healthy.
February 18th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice diagonal line of pigeons and sidewalk
February 18th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
The cooing trio, nice that you got them puffed it all at the same time.
February 18th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely close-up of these pigeons - fav!

Ian
February 18th, 2025  
