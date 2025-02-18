Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3834
Pigeon Trio
This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3840
photos
180
followers
190
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3827
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture. They look nice and healthy.
February 18th, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice diagonal line of pigeons and sidewalk
February 18th, 2025
Linda Godwin
The cooing trio, nice that you got them puffed it all at the same time.
February 18th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely close-up of these pigeons - fav!
Ian
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian