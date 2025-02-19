Sign up
Previous
Photo 3835
Mallard Ducks
A male mallard in the foreground and a female mallard in the background. This shot was taken at Green Lake last Friday.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3841
photos
180
followers
190
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
