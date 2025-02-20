Sign up
Previous
Photo 3836
Little Bird
This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and I like the reflection.
February 20th, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice one
February 20th, 2025
