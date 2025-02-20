Previous
Little Bird by seattlite
Photo 3836

Little Bird

This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture and I like the reflection.
February 20th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice one
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact