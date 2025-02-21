Sign up
Previous
Photo 3837
Robin
This robin's head feathers were a bit ruffled when I took this shot at Lowman Park last week.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3843
photos
180
followers
190
following
1051% complete
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So different from our European Robin - but beautiful ! fav
February 21st, 2025
Lois Ann
A very handsome robin and great background of twigs. Like Beryl says, he's very different from our European robin (but they can look pretty fierce like this chap!)
February 21st, 2025
