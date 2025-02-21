Previous
Robin by seattlite
Robin

This robin's head feathers were a bit ruffled when I took this shot at Lowman Park last week.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So different from our European Robin - but beautiful ! fav
February 21st, 2025  
Lois Ann
A very handsome robin and great background of twigs. Like Beryl says, he's very different from our European robin (but they can look pretty fierce like this chap!)
February 21st, 2025  
