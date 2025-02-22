Previous
Mallard by seattlite
Mallard

This is a female mallard duck. Her blue under feathers were showing when I took this shot at Green Lake last week.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
February 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful patterns and color
February 22nd, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
She is gorgeous
February 22nd, 2025  
