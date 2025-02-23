Previous
Winter's Bare Tree Branches... by seattlite
Winter's Bare Tree Branches...

Bare tree branches were highlighted against the winter's sky. There were several birds perched on the tree's bare branches as well. This shot was taken in my neighborhood a few days ago.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
