Pigeon Love by seattlite
Pigeon Love

Love is in the air...This capture was taken at Green Lake last week.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture and so cute. I love your title , too.
February 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
so precious, wonderful capture and timing.
February 24th, 2025  
