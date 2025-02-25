Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3841
Puget Sound
This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago at Lincoln Park.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3847
photos
180
followers
191
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KWind
ace
A beautiful day!!
February 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and such pretty blues.
February 25th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful peaceful scene on a lovely day - fav!
Ian
February 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian