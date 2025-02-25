Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Puget Sound

This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago at Lincoln Park.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KWind
A beautiful day!!
February 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
February 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot and such pretty blues.
February 25th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful peaceful scene on a lovely day - fav!

Ian
February 25th, 2025  
