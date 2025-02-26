Previous
Robin by seattlite
Photo 3842

Robin

This Robin shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Rob Z ace
He's very lovely with that colouring
February 26th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A wonderful close-up, super detail - fav!

Ian
February 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up shot!
February 26th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful close up
February 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely red
February 26th, 2025  
